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Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project at Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram; organising committee meeting for the National Poetry Festival at Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library in Kochi; 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition at Regional Science Centre in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Mascot Hotel: M P Padmanabhan Commemoration and Award Ceremony, with Ministers K Muraleedharan and C P John. 10:00 am.
  • Vazhuthacaud Cotton Hill School: Inauguration of the School-Level Awareness Program for Infectious Disease Prevention, by Ministers K Muraleedharan and N Shamsuddeen. 11:00 am.
  • Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village: Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 5:30 pm.
  • Kowdiar Udaya Palace Convention Centre: Kerala State Excise Officers Association State Conference, with Minister M Liju. 10:30 am.
  • Pulimood Kesari Hall: Thanal Kootam Society for Cultural Heritage presents a Training Session on Heritage Information, with Minister P C Vishnunath. 4:00 pm.
  • Ayyankali Hall: Secular Education Convention, with CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam. 4:00 pm.
  • Palayam LIC Agents Organisation Central Committee Office: Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Conference Welcome Committee Formation. 5:00 pm.
  • Palayam Vivekananda Cultural Centre: Free Yoga, Meditation, and Personality Development Class. 6:30 pm.
  • Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation: 'Paridhi' Book Discussion. 5:00 pm.
  • Kaniyapuram Pallinada Kappikada Junction: Commemoration of Naseema Kabeer, former State President of Vanitha League and former Panchayat Vice President. Attended by Minister V E Abdul Ghafoor and MLA Remya Haridas. 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

  • YMCA Pulickalkavala: Vazhoor Panchayat Ward 1 Grama Sabha (Village Assembly). 11:00 am.
  • Samridhi Farmer Producer organisation: Njatuvella Market and Farmers' Meet. Inaugurated by Panchayat President Jessy Philip. 10:30 am.
  • Pampady Teachers Bank Auditorium: KSSPA Puthuppally Constituency Workshop. Inaugurated by T Vinayadas.

Kochi

  • Kakkanad District Panchayat Hall: Free Mechanical Artificial Hand Distribution Camp, jointly organised by District Panchayat, Rotary District 3205, and Rotary Club of Kalamassery. Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 9:00 am.
  • Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital: Liver Disease Detection Camp. 9:00 am.
  • Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders & Industrialists Coordination Committee) District Office Bearers Election. 11:00 am.
  • Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Sounds of Colours' Group Art Exhibition, organised by Art Kochi. 11:00 am.
  • Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra (Elderly Friends Centre) by Gandhi Peace Foundation and Family Get-together. Inaugurated by Justices K. Sukumaran and P.K. Shamsuddeen. 4:00 pm.
  • MG Road Prabodha Bhavan: Discussion on the book 'Adam Nee Evideyaakunnu' (Adam, Where Are You?' authored by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Book presentation by Prof T M Mathew. 4:30 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library: Organising Committee Meeting for the National Poetry Festival, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the poems 'Maninadham,' 'Ramanan,' and 'Mampazham.' Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 5:00 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattam' – Cultural programs by members of the Edappally Senior Citizens Forum. 5:30 pm.
  • Ernakulam TDM Hall: Monthly program organised by BEAM, an art and cultural organisation of bank employees, in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam. Featuring 'Aloshi Sings.' 6:30 pm.
  • Thammanam Vinoda Library: Reading Fortnight. Changampuzha Commemoration. 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Oottukulam Congress Office: O V Raji Commemoration Day. 7:30 am.
  • Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangam Njatuvella Mela (Agricultural Fair) – 2026. 10:00 am.
  • Near Chelanur Panchayat Office: Inauguration of Farmers' Meet and Njatuvella Market, led by the Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers' Welfare. Inaugurated by Panchayat President M. Swapna. 10:00 am.
  • Nadakkavu Northern Region Postmaster General Office: Postal Adalat (Public Grievance Redressal Session). 11:00 am.
  • Regional Science Centre: 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. Inaugurated by K. Saju Bhaskaran, Director of Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Bengaluru. 11:30 am.
  • Islamic Youth Centre: Mohammed Rafi Arakkal Adhiraja Commemoration, led by Kerala Ancient Muslim Family Association. 4:00 pm.
  • Chakkumkadavu Makham: Annual Nercha (Offering/Feast) and Swalath Majlis (Prayer Gathering), led by Mubashir Thangal Jamalullaili. 7:00 pm.
  • Sports Council Hall: Disaster Management Training, jointly organised by Traumacare Kozhikode and Calicut Press Club. Chief Guest: City Police Commissioner A P Shaukat Ali. 9:00 am.
  • Valiyangadi Halwa Bazaar Junction: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Valiyangadi Unit Football Shootout Competition, with former Indian Footballer K V Riyas. 3:30 pm.

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