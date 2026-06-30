Key events in Kerala today: Secular education convention, 'njatuvella' market, discussion on CM's book on June 30
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The article details a packed schedule of events across Kerala on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, covering a diverse range of activities from cultural inaugurations and festivals to community meetings and awareness programs.
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Key events include the inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project in Kovalam, a National Poetry Festival organising committee meeting in Kochi, and a 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition in Kozhikode.
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Numerous other local events are listed, featuring ministerial participation, community gatherings, health camps, and book discussions, highlighting active local engagement and a variety of public services.
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Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project at Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram; organising committee meeting for the National Poetry Festival at Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library in Kochi; 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition at Regional Science Centre in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel: M P Padmanabhan Commemoration and Award Ceremony, with Ministers K Muraleedharan and C P John. 10:00 am.
- Vazhuthacaud Cotton Hill School: Inauguration of the School-Level Awareness Program for Infectious Disease Prevention, by Ministers K Muraleedharan and N Shamsuddeen. 11:00 am.
- Kovalam Vellard Crafts Village: Inauguration of the 'Gift a Tradition' project, by Minister P C Vishnunath. 5:30 pm.
- Kowdiar Udaya Palace Convention Centre: Kerala State Excise Officers Association State Conference, with Minister M Liju. 10:30 am.
- Pulimood Kesari Hall: Thanal Kootam Society for Cultural Heritage presents a Training Session on Heritage Information, with Minister P C Vishnunath. 4:00 pm.
- Ayyankali Hall: Secular Education Convention, with CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam. 4:00 pm.
- Palayam LIC Agents Organisation Central Committee Office: Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Conference Welcome Committee Formation. 5:00 pm.
- Palayam Vivekananda Cultural Centre: Free Yoga, Meditation, and Personality Development Class. 6:30 pm.
- Nandavanam Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation: 'Paridhi' Book Discussion. 5:00 pm.
- Kaniyapuram Pallinada Kappikada Junction: Commemoration of Naseema Kabeer, former State President of Vanitha League and former Panchayat Vice President. Attended by Minister V E Abdul Ghafoor and MLA Remya Haridas. 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- YMCA Pulickalkavala: Vazhoor Panchayat Ward 1 Grama Sabha (Village Assembly). 11:00 am.
- Samridhi Farmer Producer organisation: Njatuvella Market and Farmers' Meet. Inaugurated by Panchayat President Jessy Philip. 10:30 am.
- Pampady Teachers Bank Auditorium: KSSPA Puthuppally Constituency Workshop. Inaugurated by T Vinayadas.
Kochi
- Kakkanad District Panchayat Hall: Free Mechanical Artificial Hand Distribution Camp, jointly organised by District Panchayat, Rotary District 3205, and Rotary Club of Kalamassery. Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 9:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital: Liver Disease Detection Camp. 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (Kerala Traders & Industrialists Coordination Committee) District Office Bearers Election. 11:00 am.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Sounds of Colours' Group Art Exhibition, organised by Art Kochi. 11:00 am.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Kendra (Elderly Friends Centre) by Gandhi Peace Foundation and Family Get-together. Inaugurated by Justices K. Sukumaran and P.K. Shamsuddeen. 4:00 pm.
- MG Road Prabodha Bhavan: Discussion on the book 'Adam Nee Evideyaakunnu' (Adam, Where Are You?' authored by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Book presentation by Prof T M Mathew. 4:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library: Organising Committee Meeting for the National Poetry Festival, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the poems 'Maninadham,' 'Ramanan,' and 'Mampazham.' Inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattam' – Cultural programs by members of the Edappally Senior Citizens Forum. 5:30 pm.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Monthly program organised by BEAM, an art and cultural organisation of bank employees, in collaboration with Ernakulam Karayogam. Featuring 'Aloshi Sings.' 6:30 pm.
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: Reading Fortnight. Changampuzha Commemoration. 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Oottukulam Congress Office: O V Raji Commemoration Day. 7:30 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Kozhikode Sarvodaya Sangam Njatuvella Mela (Agricultural Fair) – 2026. 10:00 am.
- Near Chelanur Panchayat Office: Inauguration of Farmers' Meet and Njatuvella Market, led by the Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers' Welfare. Inaugurated by Panchayat President M. Swapna. 10:00 am.
- Nadakkavu Northern Region Postmaster General Office: Postal Adalat (Public Grievance Redressal Session). 11:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: 'GOAL – The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition. Inaugurated by K. Saju Bhaskaran, Director of Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Bengaluru. 11:30 am.
- Islamic Youth Centre: Mohammed Rafi Arakkal Adhiraja Commemoration, led by Kerala Ancient Muslim Family Association. 4:00 pm.
- Chakkumkadavu Makham: Annual Nercha (Offering/Feast) and Swalath Majlis (Prayer Gathering), led by Mubashir Thangal Jamalullaili. 7:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: Disaster Management Training, jointly organised by Traumacare Kozhikode and Calicut Press Club. Chief Guest: City Police Commissioner A P Shaukat Ali. 9:00 am.
- Valiyangadi Halwa Bazaar Junction: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Valiyangadi Unit Football Shootout Competition, with former Indian Footballer K V Riyas. 3:30 pm.