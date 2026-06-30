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With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Kerala, the District Collectors of Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday.

The holiday applies to colleges, professional colleges, schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and other religious educational institutions.

Residential schools are exempt from the order. There will be no change in the schedule of previously announced university and public examinations or interviews.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kasaragod on Wednesday, forecasting heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours. An orange alert has also been issued for neighbouring Kannur district.

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