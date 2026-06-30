Thiruvananthapuram: Three fishermen from Vizhinjam, who had gone missing, were found safe following an extensive search operation. Officials said the fishermen are expected to reach the Vizhinjam coast at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

The missing fishermen were identified as Sanu (37) and Robinson (55), both natives of Vettukad, and Babu (40), a resident of Valiyaveli.

The trio had ventured into the sea for fishing at around 3 pm on June 28. They were expected to return in the early hours of June 29, but failed to do so, prompting the Coastal Police to alert the Marine Enforcement wing, which launched a search operation.

Search efforts continued late into the night with the participation of the missing fishermen's relatives. The Indian Coast Guard also conducted parallel search operations.

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As sea currents were flowing southwards, authorities alerted agencies in Kulachal, Kanyakumari and Thengapattanam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, and search operations were intensified in those coastal areas as well.

A fresh large-scale search involving the Marine Enforcement wing, the Coast Guard and local fishermen began early on Tuesday, leading to the safe rescue of all three fishermen.

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In a separate incident, the Indian Coast Guard rescued six fishermen from a sinking boat off the Mangaluru coast on Tuesday after its hull was damaged in rough seas.