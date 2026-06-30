Idukki: Two juveniles, aged 13 and 16, were detained by local residents and handed over to the police after they allegedly assaulted a four-year-old boy at a private resort in Kantaloor here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident involved a 12-member tourist group from Chennai that had checked into the resort earlier in the day. The two juveniles and the four-year-old victim were members of the same group.

Police said the two boys allegedly took the child to the resort courtyard, where they physically assaulted him. CCTV footage from the resort reportedly shows the child being thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked by the accused.

The incident came to light after a resident named Raj witnessed the assault and alerted others. Locals rushed to the resort, stopped the juveniles from leaving and confined them in a room before informing the Marayoor police.

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A police team led by Inspector M Shajahan reached the resort and took the juveniles into custody. As they were being escorted to the police station, some local residents staged a protest and attempted to assault the accused. Police intervened promptly and prevented any further violence.

The four-year-old was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage and other evidence have been collected as part of the probe.