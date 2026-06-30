Pulpally: The roar of World Cup football has travelled far beyond packed stadiums and global football capitals. In Krugannoor, a small village on the banks of the Kabani River in Wayanad, the tournament has sparked a celebration of the game, community and shared passion.

Where agriculture remains the mainstay of life, football has now taken centre stage. At Krugannoor junction, giant cutouts and colourful banners put up by local youths have transformed the area into a carnival zone, with fans of almost all leading teams in the FIFA World Cup adding their own touch to the celebrations.

Posters featuring team captains and star players have further enhanced the festive mood, while fireworks marked the opening day of the tournament. A towering cutout of Lionel Messi, rising over 50 feet, has emerged as a major attraction, with giant flex boards lining both sides of the road.

For residents, the tournament has become a shared community experience. The Shruthi Library has turned into a hub for football enthusiasts, with arrangements made for collective match screenings on a big screen. Organisers said more than 50 people regularly gather to watch the games, with many fans staying awake late into the night to cheer for their favourite teams and players.

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Located in Kabanigiri, Krugannoor has also developed a strong sporting culture over the years. Former players are training children in the area and nurturing young talent. Shijo V Francis, one of the football coaches here, said the initiative has helped channel youngsters' energy towards sports while keeping them away from substance abuse. Several youths who return home after completing their studies and work are also part of the football team here.