Kozhikode: The proposed merger of the Nationalist Congress Party (Secular) and Congress (Secular) in Kerala appears to be only the first phase of a broader political exercise aimed at consolidating smaller constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) under a common platform.

While merger talks between NCP(S) and Congress(S) have reached an advanced stage, discussions are also under way to bring the Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD) and a section of the Indian National League (INL) into a larger pro-Left political collective. The initiative is aimed at creating a stronger political bloc within the LDF by uniting parties with a primarily Kerala-centric presence.

NCP(S) and Congress(S) have already completed preliminary discussions on their merger. The proposal is expected to receive formal approval at the NCP(S) general body meeting scheduled to be held in Ernakulam on July 11. Once the merger is formally endorsed, the leadership of the two parties will begin structured talks with the ISJD, led by Mathew T Thomas, and the National League, headed by A P Abdul Wahab.

The latest move follows the split in the Kerala unit of the NCP after a powerful rebel faction led by former minister A K Saseendran and former Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas defied the directives of the party's newly appointed state leadership. The dissident group subsequently floated NCP (Secular), reaffirming its commitment to the LDF.

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Political observers view the current initiative as an attempt to transform the breakaway faction into a more influential force within the ruling coalition by bringing together smaller Left-oriented parties under a single organisational umbrella.

Last week, NCP(S) leader A K Saseendran and Congress(S) chairman Ramachandran Kadannappally held preliminary discussions in Kozhikode. Senior leaders said the dialogue would continue after the July 11 general body meeting.

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The ISJD itself was formed by Mathew T Thomas following a split in the Janata Dal (Secular) after the national leadership aligned with the BJP, while the Kerala unit chose to remain with the LDF. In January this year, the Kerala unit of the JD(S) merged with the ISJD to end the uncertainty arising from the national party's political realignment.

Similarly, A P Abdul Wahab, who had parted ways with the Indian National League (INL), recently floated the National League. The new outfit had extended support to the LDF in local body and Assembly elections.

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"We are looking beyond the merger of two parties. The objective is to build a broader collective of smaller pro-Left parties in Kerala," said NCP(S) leader Mukkam Muhammed, who is also the LDF convenor in Kozhikode district.

"Discussions with the ISJD leadership led by Mathew T Thomas and National League leaders, including A P Abdul Wahab, will be held in the coming days. We hope the new formation will emerge as a strong and influential pro-Left political platform in the state," he said.

Muhammed clarified that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would not be part of the proposed collective.

"The RJD has a significant national presence. Our focus is on bringing together Kerala-based parties that are ideologically committed to the Left. We will join hands with more pro-left parties in future," he said.

A K Saseendran said the initiative was intended to unite those committed to remaining with the Left. He ruled out any future association with the NCP's national leadership and said like-minded leaders and workers would be brought under a common platform. He said the NCP(S) general body meeting on July 11 would take the final decision on the party's future.