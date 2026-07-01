Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala on Wednesday, with isolated places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In view of the weather warning, educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod will remain shut on Wednesday. An orange alert was issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, where very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm is expected within 24 hours. A yellow alert has been sounded in seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state till July 2. Squally weather is expected to prevail along and off the Kerala coast, with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the District Collectors of Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday. The holiday applies to colleges, professional colleges, schools, anganwadis, tuition centres, ICSE and CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas and other religious educational institutions. Residential schools have been exempted from the order. Authorities clarified that there will be no change in the schedule of previously announced university examinations, public examinations or interviews.