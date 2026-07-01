Kozhikode: An Odisha native, who allegedly supplied ganja in wholesale quantities to dealers operating in Ramanattukara, Hilite Mall and Mankavu areas of Kozhikode city, was arrested on Wednesday with 11 kg of the contraband.

The accused has been identified as Prasal Pradhan (47), a native of Odisha.

The arrest was made by a special squad of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A Prejith and a team of Feroke Police, acting on specific intelligence received by Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukath Ali.

According to the police, Pradhan used to procure ganja in bulk from Bhubaneswar and stay in a rented house at Kommeri in Kozhikode. From there, he allegedly supplied the narcotic in retail quantities to customers across Kozhikode city and various parts of the Feroke region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they had intensified surveillance and investigations following intelligence inputs that narcotic substances were being smuggled into the city through interstate migrant workers.

During the investigation, officials found that the accused, who worked as a painter, frequently travelled to his native place. To evade police checks, he allegedly transported ganja to Kozhikode by boarding sleeper buses that arrived in the early hours of the morning. After getting down at Ramanattukara, he would hire an autorickshaw to transport the contraband to his rented accommodation before distributing it to customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After keeping the suspect under surveillance, the police intercepted him as he got down from a sleeper bus carrying a trolley bag. A search of the bag led to the seizure of 11 kilograms of ganja, which had been packed and concealed inside.

Police said they have also identified and placed under surveillance those who allegedly purchased ganja from the accused. Further investigation is under way to trace the distribution network and others involved in the drug trade, Assistant Commissioner A Prejith said.