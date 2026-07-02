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Chengannur: A group of engineering students has developed a smart anti-dog watch to help pedestrians walk without fear of stray-dog attacks.

Named SENS-K9, the wristwatch-like device can be activated instantly at the press of a button during emergencies. Once activated, it emits high-frequency ultrasonic waves that deter aggressive dogs, pushing them to a safe distance.

The device was developed by final-year Electronics and Communication Engineering students of St Thomas College of Engineering and Technology in Chengannur, namely Blesson Mathew Wilson, B Binson, M Praveen Kumar, Savio Joy and R Sreerag.

The device also features vibration alerts, LED indicators and a real-time clock display. The students are looking to further enhance the device with AI-based dog detection, bark-triggered automatic activation, and GPS location sharing.

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The project, which has already received an Indian patent, was completed under the guidance of the Head of the Department, Dr Tintu Mary John.

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