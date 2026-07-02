Thrissur: A one-and-a-half-year-old child and two women were injured after a pickup van collided with their scooter in Chavakkad on Tuesday afternoon. CCTV footage of the accident has since surfaced.

The injured have been identified as Manju (32), wife of Ranjith of Thachampally, Punna, Chavakkad; Sreeshna (25), Ranjith's sister-in-law; and Krish, the couple's one-and-a-half-year-old son.

The accident occurred at around 12.42 pm on the Blangad–Karukamad Road in Chavakkad. The three were travelling on a scooter to attend a funeral at Engandiyur when a pickup van approaching from behind reportedly clipped the left side of the scooter. The impact caused the scooter to lose balance and topple near a roadside wall.

The toddler sustained a head injury, while Manju suffered a shoulder injury. Sreeshna sustained injuries to her hand.

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All three were taken to Hayath Hospital, Chavakkad, where they received treatment. CCTV visuals of the accident have emerged, showing the sequence of events leading to the crash.