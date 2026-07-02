Kochi: The Indian Navy successfully responded to a piracy attempt on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, deploying its mission-based stealth frigate INS Trikand and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft to secure the ship and ensure the safety of its crew.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when MV Golden Arsenal, a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, came under an attempted pirate attack while transiting from Aden in Yemen. The vessel was sailing approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti when it reported the incident through the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

Following the distress report, the Indian Navy immediately tasked INS Trikand, which was already deployed in the Gulf of Aden as part of its mission-based deployment, to intercept and assist the merchant vessel.

The 21 crew members part of the bulk carrier. Photo: Special Arrangement

According to the Navy, the bulk carrier had a crew of 21, including one Indian national. The attempted attack caused damage to the ship's bridge superstructure and adjoining compartments. As a precautionary measure, the crew took shelter inside the vessel's citadel — a fortified safe room used during piracy incidents — and remained secure throughout the episode.

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On the morning of July 2, a specialised boarding team from INS Trikand boarded MV Golden Arsenal to sanitise the vessel and assess the situation. After conducting a comprehensive search of the ship, the team confirmed that no suspicious persons or pirates were present on board.

Following the clearance operation, the crew safely emerged from the citadel and, together with Indian Navy personnel, began assessing the extent of the damage sustained by the vessel during the attempted attack.

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To strengthen the anti-piracy response, the Navy also deployed a P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft to carry out aerial surveillance and reconnaissance over the area. The aircraft provided enhanced maritime domain awareness and supported the ongoing operation by monitoring the surrounding waters for any potential threats.

With the vessel declared secure and the immediate danger eliminated, INS Trikand concluded its anti-piracy operation. MV Golden Arsenal subsequently resumed its onward voyage.

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In order to safeguard merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring the safety of seafarers in the Indian Ocean Region, the navy has been making sustained mission-based deployments and rapid response operations.

The navy said the latest operation underscores its continued role in protecting international shipping lanes in one of the world's busiest and most piracy-prone maritime corridors.