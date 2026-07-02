Kozhikode: An elderly pensioner, who fell on a roadside, was allegedly robbed by a man who pretended to help him get home in the city. The accused, identified as Ratheesh (45) of Kottappuram in Gotheeswaram, was arrested by the Beypore Police in connection with the robbery.

According to Beypore police, the incident took place on June 27 near the BC Road Junction in Beypore. The victim, Abhaya Kumar, a resident of Chakumkadavu Nadi Nagar, had just withdrawn his old-age pension from the Beypore Service Cooperative Bank and was walking to his apartment on BC Road when he lost his footing and fell on the road.

As bystanders gathered around the elderly man, Ratheesh allegedly stepped forward, claiming he would help the victim reach home safely. Police said the suspect escorted the pensioner away from the crowd under the guise of offering assistance. However, while walking towards the victim's apartment, the accused allegedly pushed the elderly man to the ground and snatched his wallet containing ₹4,000 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and other important documents before fleeing the scene.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Beypore Police registered a case and launched investigation. Ratheesh was later traced and taken into custody from the Beypore area.

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Police said the accused had a long criminal record, with multiple cases registered against him at the Beypore, Marad and Nallalam police stations. These include offences related to possessing liquor for illegal sale, creating public nuisance, criminal trespass and assault, consuming alcohol in public places, and other crimes. Following his arrest, Ratheesh was produced before a local court.