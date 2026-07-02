Kannur: A 62-year-old retired police sub-inspector (SI) has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody following the alleged abduction and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Pariyaram.

The accused, identified as E V Gopinathan, a resident of Kappungal, Pariyaram, was arrested by the Pariyaram police. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the girl, who was at home after schools in the district were closed because of heavy rain, went out to play, said police.

Gopinathan approached the child in an inebriated state, dragged her to his house, and allegedly raped her, according to the FIR. The incident came to light after the girl’s family launched a frantic search when she failed to return home. She was eventually traced to Gopinathan’s house, sparking tension in the neighbourhood as an angry crowd gathered outside the premises.

Alerted by residents, a police team rushed to the spot and took the retired officer into custody. Investigators said that the child was initially too traumatised and frightened to speak, but later disclosed the assault during counselling.

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Pariyaram Inspector Satheesan said Gopinathan has been booked under Section 65(2) of the BNS for raping a girl below 12 years and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child below 12 years. If convicted, he faces a jail term of not less than 20 years, and may extend to the remainder of his life, or the death penalty.

The accused was arrested based on the girl's statement, said the officer. "The court has remanded him in judicial custody. He is now lodged in the Kannur central jail," said the officer.