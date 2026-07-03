Malappuram: The former Station House Officer (SHO) of Karipur Police Station, M Abbas Ali, has been placed under suspension in connection with the disappearance of gold ornaments and other valuables kept in police custody. The action was taken based on a preliminary inquiry report submitted by the Kondotty Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to the Malappuram District Police Chief.

​Following the report, the District Police Chief ordered the suspension of the former SHO and directed the Malappuram DySP to conduct a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will examine how the valuables went missing from the station, identify those responsible, and determine whether there were any lapses or misconduct by police personnel.

​The case came to light about two weeks ago during a routine inspection by the Special Branch, which found several items in police station custody unaccounted for. A preliminary inquiry was subsequently entrusted to the Kondotty ASP.

​According to police sources, the missing articles include gold ornaments recovered from various places over the years, as well as valuables found at the Karipur International Airport and handed over to the police for safe custody. The missing items reportedly include a gold chain and bracelet deposited before 2018, as well as two gold chains, two earrings, and a ring recovered in October 2024. Several other articles kept in station custody were also found to be missing.

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​Police had earlier stated that the exact quantity and value of the missing materials could be determined only after a detailed verification, as many articles handed over by the public, particularly those recovered from the airport premises, are initially deposited without confirming whether they are genuine gold or imitation ornaments.

​The detailed inquiry by the Malappuram DySP is expected to establish the complete inventory of missing properties, ascertain when the articles disappeared and fix responsibility for the lapse. Police sources said further departmental action, and if warranted, criminal proceedings, will be considered based on the findings of the inquiry.

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