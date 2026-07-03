Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, dance performance, felicitation ceremony for students on July 3
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
×
-
A two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in the animal husbandry sector is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram.
-
-
A State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will take place in Kochi.
-
-
Kozhikode will host the 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition.
Mail This Article
×
State-level two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, state-ranking table tennis tournament in Kochi; 'Goal - The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, July 3, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud SHSRC: State-level two-day integrated workshop focusing on sustainable employment and income generation for farmers in the animal husbandry sector. 10:00 am.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: K Damodaran Commemoration, hosted by the Mundassery Memorial Library and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Cultural Study Centre. 5:30 pm.
- Puliyanampurath: Congress Valiyavila Mandalam to lead a 'Spray Gun War' campaign against the spread of infectious diseases. 7:30 pm.
- Press Club: Book launch of ‘Maranjirunna Sathyam’ (The Hidden Truth) by Francis Lyons. 2:30 pm.
- Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery: Samanwayam Degree Show. 10:00 am.
- Museum Auditorium: 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am.
- Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program, featuring the play 'Koodu'. 6:00 pm.
- Punnan Road St. Peter's Jacobite Syrian Cathedral: United Christian Movement's 'Aikya St. Thomas Day' observance, inaugurated by Minister C P John. 6:00 pm.
- Mandapam near Agrashala Ganapathy Temple, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Ekaha Narayaneeya Yagnam. 5:30 pm.
- Vanchiyoor Mauve Art Gallery: Art exhibition and book launch by Dr. Boban Rameshan. Distinguished guests include K. Jayakumar, Lisy Jacob, Neerada Suresh, and Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar. 5:00 pm.
- Hyatt Regency: CREDAI State Conference, inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. 9:45 am.
Kochi
- St Albert's College: Inauguration of ‘Schola Brevis 2026’ by Minister Roji M. John and Dr. Antony Valungal, Auxiliary Bishop of Varapuzha Archdiocese. 9:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre, Prakash Padukone Sky Court: State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, inaugurated by Venu Rajamani. 10:00 am.
- Kakkanad Mount St. Thomas Church: Syro-Malabar Church Day observance and conference. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Ministers Sunny Joseph, Mons Joseph, and Roji M. John, along with Chief Whip Apu John Joseph, will attend. 11:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Gopi Vasantham' dance performances, presented by the Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadass (Dance Connoisseurs' Forum). 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Sweet Meat Street Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Njattuvela Mela (traditional agricultural season fair). 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Chelanur AKKR School Bus Stop vicinity: MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to inaugurate the AKKR School gate and the newly renovated bus waiting shed. 10:00 am.
- Chelanur AKKR School Jubilee Hall: Felicitation ceremony for AKKR Girls Higher Secondary School students who achieved full A+ grades in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations. MLA Vidya Balakrishnan to attend. 10:30 am.
- East Hill V K Krishna Menon Art Gallery and Museum: MLA K Jayanth to inaugurate the OISCA Butterfly Garden, a project by OISCA International Calicut Women's Chapter. 11:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: K Damodaran Commemoration, organized by the Kerala State Library Council. Tamil litterateur Aathavan Deetchanya and writer B.M. Suhara will be among the speakers. 3:00 pm.
- DCC Oommen Chandy Hall: Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to inaugurate the A. Sujanapal Commemoration and present the Sujanapal Literature Award to Sudha Menon. 3:00 pm.
- Town Hall: 'Saanthanorma', an A Santhakumar Commemoration, to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadashivan. The event will also feature an award presentation to Gopinath Kozhikode, with NADAK State Secretary J Shailaja as a dignitary. 5:00 pm. This will be followed by 'Eesweequel 2', a play by the Thiruvananthapuram APT Theatre Group, at 7:00 pm.
- Thiruthiyad Devisahayam Reading Room and Library Hall: As part of the Reading Fortnight observance, an event featuring K Damodaran Commemoration and a book discussion on K. Damodaran's 'Paattabaakki', led by C Sasindran. 5:00 pm.
- Aduvarakkal Thazham Al Manar Islahi Centre: Fiqh study class by Abdul Qayyum Punnassery. 7:00 pm.
- Puthiyapalam: As part of the People's Committee's Football World Cup big screen screening, Natanashree Kalakshetra will present 'Nritha Samanwayam' (A Classic Dance Sculpture Stage Show). 8:00 pm.
- Kolayithazham Kairali Reading Room: Commemoration of K Damodaran and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. 11:30 am.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.