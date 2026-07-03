Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will identify routes where Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses operate simultaneously to address concerns raised by private bus operators over the state's free travel scheme for women, Minister C P John said on Friday.

The government launched the Priyadarshini project last month, allowing women to travel free on ordinary KSRTC buses. Following its introduction, private bus operators claimed the scheme had led to a drop in passenger numbers, making several services financially unviable.

Speaking to reporters, John said the issue had not affected all private bus operators. "Not all of the nearly 8,000 private buses operating in the state are facing this problem because KSRTC services are not available on many of the routes covered by private buses," he said.

The minister said he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and also held talks with the Transport Commissioner earlier in the day.

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"We have decided to identify routes where KSRTC and private buses overlap. The Chief Minister has approved the exercise. We will identify the routes where private operators are facing difficulties due to overlapping services," he said.

Responding to reports that private bus operators were planning a strike, John said they were free to stage protests. On another issue, the minister said waste dumped by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on KSRTC land at Enchakkal would be cleared soon and the land would be utilised for other purposes.