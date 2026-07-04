Idukki: Seventeen families displaced by the Adimaly landslide have shifted their protest to the Adimaly Panchayat office after heavy rain raised fresh concerns over landslides at the original protest site.

The families had launched the agitation at the disaster site last week, alleging delays in the disbursal of rent assistance promised by the Revenue Department. The department had assured a monthly rental allowance of up to ₹15,000 for families relocated from the danger zone. The protesters demanded the immediate release of pending rent dues and a comprehensive rehabilitation package.

As continuous rainfall increased the risk of further landslides, the district administration directed the protesters to move to a safer location. The protest is now being held in front of the Adimaly Panchayat office.

Landslide struck in October 2025

The landslide hit Kumbanpara near Adimaly in Idukki district on October 25, 2025, along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, a key route to the Munnar hill station. One person was killed, another was seriously injured, and several houses were damaged.

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Following the incident, the Revenue Department identified 27 families living in areas vulnerable to further landslides. Nine houses were completely destroyed, while the remaining homes were found to be at high risk, prompting authorities to relocate all the families to rented accommodation.

Although the remaining 17 houses did not suffer structural damage, officials said they continue to be in a high-risk zone. The families cannot return until a geological assessment confirms the area is safe.

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Rent dues cleared; compensation demand continues

Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Arya said the pending rent assistance for all affected families has now been released.

The government had earlier sanctioned ₹10 lakh each to families whose houses were completely destroyed. The owners of the remaining 17 houses, which continue to be under threat, are seeking the same compensation and have decided to continue their protest.

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The District Collector has submitted a proposal to the state government recommending an identical compensation package for the 17 families. The rehabilitation project, estimated at ₹1.7 crore, requires Cabinet approval and is under the government's consideration. A decision is expected soon, the Sub-Collector said.