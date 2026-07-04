Kasaragod: The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kumbla police seized 30 kg of cannabis and arrested two men during a joint operation under Operation Thoofan, the state's anti-narcotics drive.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Nihal and Lala Kabir, a history-sheeter from Kanhangad.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Kannur-registered Honda City near the defunct Kumbla Toll Plaza on NH 66 on Saturday.

"During the search, we found a sack full of cannabis in the boot of the car," said Kumbla Station House Officer and Inspector Baiju K Jose. The sack weighed 30kg. The car was travelling towards Kasaragod from Mangaluru, said Jose, who headed the operation. He was assisted by Sub-Inspector K P Ganesan and the DANSAF team.

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Police are questioning the accused to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the alleged trafficking network.

According to police, Lala Kabir has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Kerala and Karnataka, including robbery, kidnapping and contract assault. He was recently released from Mysuru Central Prison, police said.