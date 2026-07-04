Operation Thoofan nets 30 kg cannabis; history-sheeter among two arrested in Kasaragod
-
A joint operation by DANSAF and Kumbla police resulted in the seizure of 30 kg of cannabis and the arrest of two individuals.
-
-
The operation, part of the state's anti-narcotics drive 'Operation Thoofan', intercepted a car travelling from Mangaluru to Kasaragod.
-
-
One of the arrested men, Lala Kabir, is a known history-sheeter with multiple previous criminal cases registered against him.
Mail This Article
Kasaragod: The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kumbla police seized 30 kg of cannabis and arrested two men during a joint operation under Operation Thoofan, the state's anti-narcotics drive.
The arrested were identified as Mohammed Nihal and Lala Kabir, a history-sheeter from Kanhangad.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Kannur-registered Honda City near the defunct Kumbla Toll Plaza on NH 66 on Saturday.
"During the search, we found a sack full of cannabis in the boot of the car," said Kumbla Station House Officer and Inspector Baiju K Jose. The sack weighed 30kg. The car was travelling towards Kasaragod from Mangaluru, said Jose, who headed the operation. He was assisted by Sub-Inspector K P Ganesan and the DANSAF team.
Police are questioning the accused to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the alleged trafficking network.
According to police, Lala Kabir has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Kerala and Karnataka, including robbery, kidnapping and contract assault. He was recently released from Mysuru Central Prison, police said.