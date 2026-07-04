Key events in Kerala today: Award distribution, book launch, Basheer remembrance on July 4
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Various cultural events are scheduled across Kerala on Saturday, July 4, 2026, including musical concerts, art exhibitions, book launches, and literary discussions.
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Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital are jointly organising a free eye treatment camp in Kollam.
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Several events are planned in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, featuring award distributions, conferences, and remembrance ceremonies for notable figures.
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Ilaiyaraaja @ 50 'Sangeetha Perumkanavu' in Thiruvananthapuram; Free eye treatment camp organised jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital in Kollam; musical concert by Sangeethika Music in Kochi; literary discussion at Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, July 4, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, Travancore International Convention Centre: International Co-operative Day celebrations and award distribution. Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John, and M Liju to attend. 10:00 am.
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: CREDAI Kerala State Conference. 10:00 am.
- Press Club PCS Hall: AIDSO Student Mass Convention. 10:00 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: National Human Rights Forum Dr B R ambedkar Award distribution. 10:00 am.
- Press Club PC Hall: Ilaiyaraaja @ 50 'Sangeetha Perumkanavu' (Grand Musical Dream). 4:00 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery: 'Samanwayam' (Synthesis) degree show by BFA students. 10:00 am.
- Vanchiyoor Road Mauve Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Dr Boban Rameshan. 10:00 am.
- Pachalloor Kumili Channaruvilakom Bala Ganapathy Temple: Annual Pongala Koduthi Utsavam. Pongala offering at 11:30 am.
- Jagathy Ulloor Smarakam: Book launch of 'Kashi, Prayag, Ayodhya' written by V Prabhakaran Nair. 5:00 pm.
Kollam
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Inauguration of 'Mithayi Theruvu' (Sweet Street) art show for children. Minister Bindu Krishna to inaugurate. 3:00 pm.
- Kollam Plus Club Hall: Book launches by S Al Sabith and S Shuaib. 10:00 am.
- Kollam CSI Balabhavan Hall: Free eye treatment camp organised jointly by Kollam YMCA and Kundara LMS Hospital. 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- Taluk Office Conference Hall: Kottayam Taluk Development Committee meeting. 10:30 am.
- KPS Menon Hall: Launch of food products by Tyse Farmer Producer Company, Velloor. Minister T. Siddique to attend. Marketing inauguration of a new rice variety by Minister Mons Joseph. 11:30 am.
- YMCA: Agricultural fair organised by the National Farmers Federation. Seminar on "Value-added Products and Enterprises" by Asst. Prof. Dr Elizabeth Joseph, Kumarakom Krishi Vigyan Kendra. 2:30 pm.
- Star Junction Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium: R Shankar Cultural Forum to organise Swami Vivekananda's Samadhi Day commemoration and felicitation for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 3:30 pm.
- Press Club Hall: P R Devadas commemoration meeting. 4:00 pm.
- Manjanam Mandiram Hospital V C Varghese Hall: Mandiram Hospital Day celebrations and inauguration of a new Orthopedic Operation Theatre. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to attend. Prayer room to be inaugurated by Justice K T Thomas. 9:30 am.
- CAA Gardens: Kodimatha Residents Welfare Association to host a reception for Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 5:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: All Kerala Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. 8:00 am.
- Kaloor IMA House: Rotary Club of Cochin Global Installation Ceremony. 7:00 pm.
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Study on Theosophy. 4:00 pm.
- Ponnurunni Grameenavayanasala: V Sambasivan commemoration. Writer M K Sasindran to deliver the memorial address. 6:30 pm.
- Advaithaprachar Sabha Hall, near Palarivattom Flyover: Save Kerala Movement workers' meeting. 4:45 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Musical concert by Sangeethika Music Club. 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Gokulam Public School: Gokul World Cup Carnival. 8:00 am.
- Mavilikkadavu MSS Public School: Basheer Remembrance. 9:00 am.
- Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Hall: 'Sahithya Vicharam' (Literary Discussion) led by the Foundation, with Sreejith Moothedath. 9:30 am.
- Mithayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Njatuvella Mela. 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am.
- Taluk Conference Hall: Disaster management training led by the Indian Red Cross Society District Branch. 10:00 am.
- Nalanda: The Calicut Service Co-operative Bank to host Co-operative Day celebrations and the inauguration of colour-coded bin distribution as part of the Sahakarana Harithabhavanam scheme. K Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 1:30 pm.
- DCC Auditorium: KPCC Vichar Vibhag to organise a workshop and reception for MLAs. Inauguration by Mullappally Ramachandran. 4:00 pm.
- Chelavoor Calicut City Bank Auditorium: Moozhikkal Nirmman Charitable Society to host 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Talent Meet) and felicitate senior citizens who have crossed seventy. K. Jayanth MLA to inaugurate. 4:00 pm.
- Indianess Academy Gandhi Hall: Indianess Academy to lead 'Basheer Smriti' (Basheer Remembrance) and discourse by Subhash Chandran. 4:00 pm.
- Kaladithazham Darshanam Cultural Forum: Reading Fortnight observance and Basheer memorial lecture by writer Salmi Sathyarthi. 5:00 pm.
- Hyson Heritage: Calicut Management Association to host a Management Summit on "Traffic Control and Urban Transit". 6:00 pm.
- Chelanur Panchayat Hall: Panchayat to felicitate students who achieved A+ in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations. Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu to attend. 2:30 pm.
- Govindapuram Library Hall: Reading Fortnight observance and K Damodaran commemoration. P K Prakashan to speak. 5:00 pm.