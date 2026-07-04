Kumarakom: Travellers exploring Kerala can now experience the beauty of Kumarakom aboard the Water Transport Department's new solar boat. The solar boat has arrived in Muhamma and has successfully completed its trial run on the designated route. This marks a grand entry for the Water Transport Department into the tourism sector.

The Muhamma–Kannanankara–Cheepunkal–Maniyaparamu route has been chosen by the Water Transport Department as its inaugural sightseeing path for Kumarakom. The tourism boat's schedule will be meticulously coordinated with existing passenger boat timings on this route. This careful scheduling aims to benefit tourists without disturbing regular commuters. Currently, diesel boats operate services on this particular route.

Due to low passenger numbers, services on this route are presently running at a loss. The newly arrived solar boat has a seating capacity for 30 passengers. A final decision on the fare and the service's commencement date has yet to be announced.

More Routes

There are also plans to introduce services from Cheepunkal to Pathiramanal and the Thanneermukkam Bund. The boat currently utilised on the Maniyaparamu route will likely be repurposed for these new services. Additionally, a water taxi service is also expected to be launched. The Water Transport Department's boat service from Muhamma to Pathiramanal, exclusively for tourists, is already operating successfully.

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Jetty Needed

Action is required to construct a boat jetty in the Thanneermukkam Bund area. Furthermore, the solar boat's mast light reportedly strikes the Cheepunkal bridge, creating a navigational obstruction.

Tourists visiting Kumarakom who wish to experience a backwater cruise currently have to rely on private watercraft. This is often very expensive. However, with the Water Transport Department's boat, visitors can now enjoy the stunning beauty of Kumarakom at a moderate cost.