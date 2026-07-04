Feroke: People living along the seashore in the Karuvanthiruthi Pulikkathazham Cherumattummal area bear the brunt of the severe monsoon. They live in constant fear of their houses being flooded whenever the water level in the Chaliyar River rises. The protective wall has been destroyed in many inhabited areas on the banks. Meanwhile, loose rocks are seen hanging precariously at some spots of the already damaged wall. People are worried that the wall may completely collapse at any moment.

The houses of Thadathil Khadeeja, Vemmarath Basheer and Cherumattummel Ayshabi are in great danger, as rushing water through the damaged parts of the wall during high tides causes severe soil erosion. The soil has been loosened near the foundation of Khadeeja’s house after the area was flooded during the high tide. Although a temporary solution was sought by placing rocks on the damaged parts to prevent soil erosion, it proved futile.

Meanwhile, the families living close to the shore are disappointed by the lack of a plan with the authorities to reconstruct the damaged wall. They sleep with fear when the showers turn heavy.

The protective wall was built more than 40 years ago in the Pulikkathazham and Cherumattummel area. The structure began to deteriorate as time took its toll. The shores might get flooded at any moment as the river has strong currents during the monsoon.

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Cherumattummel and Pulikkathazham areas, which are on the opposite side of the Beypore port, get flooded when the sea is rough. Despite alerting the elected representatives and the authorities of the irrigation department multiple times, nothing has changed.

The irrigation authorities had previously visited the area twice and submitted an estimate of Rs 35 lakh to revamp it. But the estimate didn’t receive approval from the higher authorities.

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Meanwhile, the local residents say that the current danger could be averted by repairing the protective wall in 100 metres. They are even planning to submit a representation to the authorities, including the district collector, requesting immediate intervention for reviving the protective wall.