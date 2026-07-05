A day after a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Pathanamthitta alleged that she had been sexually abused by her schoolmates, the police said they had found inconsistencies in her statements, raising questions about the case.

The girl disclosed the alleged abuse during a counselling session at her school. Following the disclosure, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) informed the Koodal police, who registered a case after recording the girl's statement.

However, the police said they found discrepancies between the statements the girl gave to the CWC and later to the police, raising concerns about the complaint. Investigators also noted that the findings of the medical examination did not corroborate parts of her statement, prompting them examine the inconsistencies as part of the investigation. The police said they are also exploring other possibilities to understand the circumstances that led to the girl's statements.

"The discrepancies in the girl's statements, along with the findings of the medical examination, have raised certain concerns regarding the case. We are looking into what may have led to these inconsistencies," the police told Onmanorama.

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"Since the case involves minors, it has to be handled with utmost care. The girl will be provided counselling to help us understand the circumstances that led to her statements," the police said.

The police have registered two separate FIRs under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, they said the investigation is still at a preliminary stage and that no one has yet been arraigned as an accused, given that the case involves minors.

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"The girl stated that six people were involved in the alleged abuse. Of them, four are minors and cannot be immediately arraigned as accused without completing the necessary investigation," a police officer told Onmanorama.

According to the police, statements have been recorded from six students, including four minors and two adults, after they were named by the girl. "They were asked to appear at the police station along with their parents. We recorded their statements and allowed them to leave, as they are minors," the police said.

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The police also said that although another girl was mentioned in connection with the alleged assault, there is currently no evidence indicating her involvement.