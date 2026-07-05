Two policemen were attacked in Kasaba in Kozhikode on Saturday. They were doing a routine checkup as part of Operation Toofan, an anti-narcotics campaign launched by the government of Kerala to curb drug trafficking across the State. The operation, jointly coordinated by the Home Ministry, Kerala Police, and the Excise Department have made around 5700 arrests so far.

The attack, which occurred at 6.00 pm, is reportedly of a grudge that the accused had towards the policemen. The accused, Muhammad Hashim (38), and two others were seen in a suspicious situation along the road that connects the Waqf board building and Sreekanteshwara temple. The policemen, civil police officers Ranjith (44) and Anoop Lal (41), who were on foot patrol during the time, had questioned them about the same.

This did not sit well with Hashim, and together with his accomplices, he attacked the policemen. Hashim drove an auto rickshaw towards the policemen and hit them. After that, Hashim, along with the other two, attacked the policemen. During this time, one of the policemen, Ranjith, managed to escape into a nearby house. The accused had reportedly hit the officers against the fence of the house. Ranjith was stuck between the fence and the autorickshaw. Any further delay could have endangered his life.

An FIR has been registered at the Kasaba Police Station.