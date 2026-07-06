Kasaragod: The Kasaragod Women's Cell arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met through the social media platform Snapchat.

The cell identified the accused as Muhammed Ansar (23), a resident of Eriyal in the Mogral-Puthur panchayat, on the outskirts of Kasaragod town. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the girl’s complaint, he befriended her on Snapchat and later took her to various places and assaulted her. The incident came to light during counselling sessions conducted at the girl's school. Ansar has been remanded in judicial custody.