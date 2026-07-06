Locals build pedestrian bridge linking Mayicha and Vengatt Gramam in Kasaragod
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Residents built a new pedestrian bridge across the river, connecting Mayicha and Vengatt, to provide an alternative crossing as fencing along the railway line would restrict access via the existing railway bridge.
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The project was driven by the community's need for safer access, particularly for students of Mayicha Government LP School.
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The bridge, constructed from local materials like coconut palm and areca nut wood, is designed to be robust enough for two-wheelers to use.
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Cheruvathur: A month of collective effort by local residents has led to the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the river, linking the villages of Mayicha and Vengatt.
While a railway bridge already connects Vengatt to Mayicha, the idea of a separate footbridge gained momentum after reports emerged that fencing would be erected along the railway line to prevent cattle and other animals from entering the tracks.
As the proposed fencing is expected to restrict movement across the railway bridge, residents began pushing for an alternative crossing. The need to ensure safer access for students of Mayicha Government LP School and others in the area further strengthened the case for the project.
As part of the initiative, locals formed a committee and built the bridge using coconut palm and areca nut wood, with only the handrails remaining to be completed. The structure has been designed to be strong enough to allow two-wheelers to pass.