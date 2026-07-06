Kozhikode: A Fast Track Special Court in Nadapuram has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old schoolgirl.

The convict, Chandran (56), a resident of Kalliparambu, Peruvannamoozhi, and an employee of the Central Government-run Kuthali District Agricultural Farm, was found guilty in the case involving a class 3 student from Peruvannamoozhi.

The sentence was pronounced by Judge Devan K Menon of the Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court.

According to the prosecution, the offence took place on several occasions in January 2024. The victim had been playing with the grandchildren of the accused when he allegedly took her to his house and sexually assaulted her.

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The incident came to light after the child informed her school headmaster about the abuse the following day. School authorities subsequently alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 18 witnesses and produced 26 documents as evidence. Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Aroor appeared for the prosecution.

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The court found the accused guilty under the relevant provisions of the law and awarded the sentence, considering the gravity of the offence against the minor victim.