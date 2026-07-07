Kozhikode: A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast continued heavy rainfall in the two districts.

In Kozhikode, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, professional colleges, tuition centres, madrasas and anganwadis, in view of widespread waterlogging and the forecast of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds over the next few days.

A similar holiday has been announced in Wayanad. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadis, will remain closed on Wednesday. However, residential schools and colleges have been exempted from the holiday, and examinations scheduled by universities and the PSC will proceed without any changes.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rainfall is expected to continue across both districts.