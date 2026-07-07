Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kochi Customs has seized 5.88 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at ₹5.88 crore, from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). One person has been arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

The accused has been identified as Richy Antony, a native of Mangad at Kottappuram in Thrissur. He arrived from Bangkok on Thai AirAsia flight FD170.

Acting on specific intelligence and passenger profiling, Customs officers intercepted Antony after his arrival. During a detailed examination of his checked-in baggage, conducted with the assistance of the Customs K9 squad, officials recovered 5.88 kg of hybrid ganja concealed inside his luggage.

Customs said the narcotic substance had been carefully packed to evade detection during screening. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹5.88 crore in the illicit market.

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Antony was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After questioning, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Customs officials said further investigation is underway to identify the network involved in the smuggling operation and trace the intended recipients of the consignment in Kerala.

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Hybrid ganja is a crossbred plant created by breeding two genetically distinct parent strains and contains significantly higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in cannabis, making it far more potent and expensive than conventional marijuana.

Due to its premium quality and high market value, it is often trafficked by organised drug syndicates catering to high-end consumers.