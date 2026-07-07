Kakkanad: The tiled roof of the District Supply and Marketing Society showroom, which sells rural products on the Collectorate premises, has fallen into a state of neglect, with loose tiles, overgrown shrubs and even tree saplings taking root on it.

Shrubs have spread across large sections of the roof, while saplings of shade trees have emerged between the tiles. Leaks are being managed with plastic sheets placed over damaged portions of the roof.

Although the showroom remains open every day, it receives only a handful of customers. Employees said the tree saplings, which have grown on two sections of the tiled roof, had already become too large to be uprooted by the time they were noticed. They now plan to remove the tiles and clear the saplings on a holiday.

The showroom is surrounded by trees, with large branches overhanging and brushing against the roof. Employees said this had obscured the saplings, allowing them to grow unnoticed for a considerable period