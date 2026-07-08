Wayanad Landslip: 41 tribal families residing near disaster site shifted to relief camp
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A relief camp has been established at Kalladi's Government Polytechnic College to house over 140 individuals from 41 families evacuated due to landslide risks near the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel project site.
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The evacuation was a precautionary measure prompted by ongoing rainfall, unstable hill slopes, and the potential for further mudslides, with residents to remain displaced until their homes are deemed safe by experts.
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The relief camp is also serving as a logistical hub for rescue operations, providing food for approximately 500 people daily, including rescue personnel and volunteers, along with essential amenities for the evacuees.
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Kalladi: As a precautionary measure following the devastating landslip near the Kozhikode–Wayanad twin tunnel project site, here, the Meppadi Grama Panchayat has opened a relief camp at the Government Polytechnic College campus at Kalladi, relocating more than 140 people from 41 families to safer locations.
The evacuees include 56 women and several children and elderly persons, who were shifted on Tuesday evening from landslide-prone areas atop the Kalladi hills. Most of the inmates belong to the tribal settlements of Arunamala, Meenakshi and Mammikkunnu, situated close to the disaster site.
The evacuation was carried out in view of the continuing rainfall, unstable hill slopes and the possibility of further mudslides in the area. Local authorities said the residents would remain at the camp until experts assess the safety of their habitations.
Supported by the district administration, the relief camp has also been functioning as a logistics centre for personnel engaged in the rescue operation. In addition to accommodating the displaced families, the camp is preparing and serving food for around 500 people every day, including personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, volunteers and government officials deployed at the disaster site.
Officials said all basic amenities, including food, drinking water, sanitation facilities and medical assistance, have been arranged at the camp to ensure the well-being of the evacuees.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who is scheduled to visit the mudslide site on Wednesday, is expected to visit the relief camp as well around 2 pm to interact with the displaced families and review the relief measures.