Govt sanctions ₹50,000 compensation after police pepper-spray TVM man in station
-
The Kerala government has ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 for a man subjected to pepper spray in his eyes by a Sub-Inspector at Chirayinkeezhu Police Station.
-
-
The incident occurred when the man was summoned to the station regarding a divorce case, and the Sub-Inspector allegedly used the spray during a conversation.
-
-
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission ordered the compensation and directed the government to recover the amount from the Sub-Inspector's salary.
Mail This Article
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sanctioned a compensation of ₹50,000 following an order by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission in a case where a Sub-Inspector allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the eyes of a man summoned to a police station.
The incident occurred on October 9, 2023, at the Chirayinkeezhu Police Station. The complainant, Sreenath, a resident of Kurakkada, had been summoned for allegedly sending messages to his wife while their divorce case was pending before a family court.
Based on Sreenath's complaint, the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) informed the Human Rights Commission that the Sub-Inspector, allegedly provoked during a conversation with the complainant, sprayed pepper spray into his face, causing a severe stinging sensation.
The Commission's Investigation Division, headed by an Inspector General (IG), subsequently conducted a separate inquiry into the incident.
On March 15, 2026, Justice Alexander Thomas ordered the state government to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant. The Commission also directed the government to recover the amount from the salary of the concerned Sub-Inspector after disbursing the compensation.