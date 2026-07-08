The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DV 307478 (Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DS 849017

Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DX 934166

Fourth prize: ₹5000

0125, 0901, 1255, 1683, 1719, 2644, 3084, 3452, 3921, 4756, 5091, 5835, 5934, 6016, 7563, 7605, 7683, 8141, 8156

Fifth prize: ₹2000

0925, 2113, 2665, 3952, 4954, 6319

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0535, 0932, 0948, 0956, 1762, 1783, 2485, 2745, 2830, 2900, 3419, 3752, 3853, 3870, 3917, 5108, 5562, 5927, 5993, 6018, 6594, 7718, 7958, 8267, 9891

Seventh prize: ₹500

0090, 0183, 0189, 0518, 0580, 0728, 0823, 0954, 0991, 1057, 1436, 1663, 1813, 2018, 2263, 2437, 2561, 2680, 2765, 2831, 3052, 3076, 3142, 3596, 3896, 4185, 4333, 4473, 4527, 4528, 4635, 4998, 5292, 5412, 5451, 5514, 6117, 6270, 6307, 6503, 6555, 6698, 6736, 6820, 6832, 6833, 6837, 6914, 6964, 7090, 7114, 7390, 7426, 7704, 7728, 7848, 8150, 8235, 8361, 8400, 8513, 8540, 8588, 8631, 8704, 8755, 8874, 8898, 9497, 9508, 9509, 9518, 9692, 9747, 9840, 9941

Eighth prize: ₹200

0033, 0037, 0082, 0292, 0504, 0541, 0556, 0630, 0666, 0701, 0786, 0792, 0853, 1044, 1343, 1432, 1453, 1508, 1654, 1684, 1866, 1948, 1985, 2064, 2094, 2145, 2329, 2343, 2348, 2650, 2662, 2777, 2881, 2973, 3161, 3174, 3384, 3564, 3821, 3983, 4094, 4278, 4493, 4552, 4576, 4650, 4681, 4957, 4974, 5020, 5093, 5144, 5210, 5289, 5293, 5356, 5613, 5629, 5705, 5737, 6029, 6052, 6066, 6108, 6128, 6505, 6631, 6651, 6666, 6831, 6854, 6880, 7011, 7104, 7110, 7250, 7343, 7355, 7374, 7550, 7640, 7651, 8051, 8175, 8288, 8464, 8491, 8534, 8786, 8872, 8970, 9104, 9154, 9449, 9513, 9787

Ninth prize: ₹100

0044, 0053, 0062, 0350, 0414, 0477, 0485, 0488, 0611, 0725, 0742, 0930, 0982, 1016, 1041, 1115, 1168, 1434, 1466, 1544, 1602, 1695, 1801, 1828, 2003, 2300, 2380, 2389, 2448, 2503, 2504, 2559, 2579, 2646, 2731, 2806, 2820, 2955, 3010, 3042, 3123, 3135, 3151, 3179, 3242, 3248, 3262, 3278, 3290, 3365, 3396, 3472, 3512, 3764, 3795, 4117, 4234, 4255, 4259, 4270, 4342, 4377, 4499, 4549, 4594, 4622, 4683, 4788, 4897, 5156, 5222, 5250, 5254, 5476, 5528, 5739, 5871, 5905, 6050, 6227, 6260, 6364, 6472, 6550, 6656, 6766, 6896, 6926, 6930, 6972, 7030, 7032, 7049, 7162, 7299, 7346, 7448, 7582, 7692, 7770, 7795, 7802, 7879, 7974, 8102, 8124, 8125, 8162, 8205, 8279, 8337, 8345, 8417, 8427, 8435, 8535, 8548, 8595, 8709, 8722, 8782, 8826, 8869, 8904, 9052, 9080, 9229, 9336, 9361, 9418, 9500, 9575, 9612, 9654, 9665, 9890, 9926, 9986

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries.

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Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents. Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.