Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-60 result today 08/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DV 307478 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery draw.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, which is subject to a 30% tax deduction.
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Winning numbers for the first, second, and third prizes are provided, along with a consolation prize for the first prize.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-60 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DV 307478 (Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DS 849017
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – DX 934166
Fourth prize: ₹5000
0125, 0901, 1255, 1683, 1719, 2644, 3084, 3452, 3921, 4756, 5091, 5835, 5934, 6016, 7563, 7605, 7683, 8141, 8156
Fifth prize: ₹2000
0925, 2113, 2665, 3952, 4954, 6319
Sixth prize: ₹1000
0535, 0932, 0948, 0956, 1762, 1783, 2485, 2745, 2830, 2900, 3419, 3752, 3853, 3870, 3917, 5108, 5562, 5927, 5993, 6018, 6594, 7718, 7958, 8267, 9891
Seventh prize: ₹500
0090, 0183, 0189, 0518, 0580, 0728, 0823, 0954, 0991, 1057, 1436, 1663, 1813, 2018, 2263, 2437, 2561, 2680, 2765, 2831, 3052, 3076, 3142, 3596, 3896, 4185, 4333, 4473, 4527, 4528, 4635, 4998, 5292, 5412, 5451, 5514, 6117, 6270, 6307, 6503, 6555, 6698, 6736, 6820, 6832, 6833, 6837, 6914, 6964, 7090, 7114, 7390, 7426, 7704, 7728, 7848, 8150, 8235, 8361, 8400, 8513, 8540, 8588, 8631, 8704, 8755, 8874, 8898, 9497, 9508, 9509, 9518, 9692, 9747, 9840, 9941
Eighth prize: ₹200
0033, 0037, 0082, 0292, 0504, 0541, 0556, 0630, 0666, 0701, 0786, 0792, 0853, 1044, 1343, 1432, 1453, 1508, 1654, 1684, 1866, 1948, 1985, 2064, 2094, 2145, 2329, 2343, 2348, 2650, 2662, 2777, 2881, 2973, 3161, 3174, 3384, 3564, 3821, 3983, 4094, 4278, 4493, 4552, 4576, 4650, 4681, 4957, 4974, 5020, 5093, 5144, 5210, 5289, 5293, 5356, 5613, 5629, 5705, 5737, 6029, 6052, 6066, 6108, 6128, 6505, 6631, 6651, 6666, 6831, 6854, 6880, 7011, 7104, 7110, 7250, 7343, 7355, 7374, 7550, 7640, 7651, 8051, 8175, 8288, 8464, 8491, 8534, 8786, 8872, 8970, 9104, 9154, 9449, 9513, 9787
Ninth prize: ₹100
0044, 0053, 0062, 0350, 0414, 0477, 0485, 0488, 0611, 0725, 0742, 0930, 0982, 1016, 1041, 1115, 1168, 1434, 1466, 1544, 1602, 1695, 1801, 1828, 2003, 2300, 2380, 2389, 2448, 2503, 2504, 2559, 2579, 2646, 2731, 2806, 2820, 2955, 3010, 3042, 3123, 3135, 3151, 3179, 3242, 3248, 3262, 3278, 3290, 3365, 3396, 3472, 3512, 3764, 3795, 4117, 4234, 4255, 4259, 4270, 4342, 4377, 4499, 4549, 4594, 4622, 4683, 4788, 4897, 5156, 5222, 5250, 5254, 5476, 5528, 5739, 5871, 5905, 6050, 6227, 6260, 6364, 6472, 6550, 6656, 6766, 6896, 6926, 6930, 6972, 7030, 7032, 7049, 7162, 7299, 7346, 7448, 7582, 7692, 7770, 7795, 7802, 7879, 7974, 8102, 8124, 8125, 8162, 8205, 8279, 8337, 8345, 8417, 8427, 8435, 8535, 8548, 8595, 8709, 8722, 8782, 8826, 8869, 8904, 9052, 9080, 9229, 9336, 9361, 9418, 9500, 9575, 9612, 9654, 9665, 9890, 9926, 9986
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries.
Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents. Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.