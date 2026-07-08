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Kochi: The Kerala government has granted administrative sanction for a new 190 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at Aluva at an estimated cost of ₹523 crore to address the drinking water shortage in Kochi and nearby areas.

The project will be implemented under the Kerala Urban Water Supply Improvement Project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the new plant will ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to residents of Kochi Corporation and the municipalities of Aluva, Eloor, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Maradu. It will also benefit the grama panchayats of Keezhmad, Edathala, Churnikkara, Njarackal, Elamkunnapuzha, Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Varappuzha, Cheranalloor, Kumbalam, Chellanam, Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy.

The project is expected to be completed within 15 months. The water treatment plant will be constructed on 1.57 hectares of land adjacent to the existing water treatment facility at Aluva, the CMO said.

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