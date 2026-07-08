Kerala sanctions ₹523-crore Aluva water treatment plant to boost Kochi's supply
-
A new 190 MLD water treatment plant is to be built in Aluva, Kerala, costing an estimated ₹523 crore to alleviate drinking water shortages in Kochi and surrounding areas.
-
-
The project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank as part of the Kerala Urban Water Supply Improvement Project and is slated for completion within 15 months.
-
-
This new facility aims to provide a consistent supply of drinking water to Kochi Corporation, several municipalities, and numerous grama panchayats in the region.
Mail This Article
Kochi: The Kerala government has granted administrative sanction for a new 190 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at Aluva at an estimated cost of ₹523 crore to address the drinking water shortage in Kochi and nearby areas.
The project will be implemented under the Kerala Urban Water Supply Improvement Project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the new plant will ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to residents of Kochi Corporation and the municipalities of Aluva, Eloor, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and Maradu. It will also benefit the grama panchayats of Keezhmad, Edathala, Churnikkara, Njarackal, Elamkunnapuzha, Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Varappuzha, Cheranalloor, Kumbalam, Chellanam, Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy.
The project is expected to be completed within 15 months. The water treatment plant will be constructed on 1.57 hectares of land adjacent to the existing water treatment facility at Aluva, the CMO said.