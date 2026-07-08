The Kerala Lottery Department has increased the first prize of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery to ₹30 crore, making it the highest lottery prize amount offered in the country.

The government has issued an order increasing the first prize from ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore for this year’s bumper draw. The prize structure has also been revised, with the third prize reduced from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

Lottery Director Anju K S said Chief Minister V D Satheesan will release the tickets on July 17. The ticket price remains unchanged at ₹500, including ₹357.14 as ticket cost and 40 per cent GST.

A total of 90 lakh tickets have been planned for distribution through authorised agents, though the final number of tickets to be printed will depend on demand. The tickets will be available in 10 series — TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL.

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The first prize winner will receive ₹30 crore, while the second prize of ₹1 crore each will be awarded to 20 winners. The third prize of ₹25 lakh each will go to 20 winners.

The total prize money for the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery stands at ₹125.54 crore. The draw will be held on September 26 in Thiruvananthapuram.