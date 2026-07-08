The autopsy of three workers who were killed in the landslip at the Wayanad tunnel road project site in Kalladi have been completed, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the three men - machine operator Chandra Ban from Madhya Pradesh, civil foreman Bikash Kumar from Bihar and Anmol of Jharkhand - were recovered from under the debris. The postmortem was conducted at the Vythiri Taluk Hospital.

Meanwhile, two of the nine people admitted to a private hospital in Meppadi have been discharged. Seven people are currently under treatment, including a site engineer from Ernakulam. Two of the injured persons remain in the ICU. One of them has fractures to the skull and both legs, while another has fractures on both legs, the Health Minister said.

A control room has been opened at the Meppadi Community Health Centre to coordinate medical assistance. A relief camp at Meppadi Polytechnic is currently sheltering 142 people from 42 families affected by the landslip.

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The Health Department has deployed doctors and medical staff at the camp, while ambulances and medical teams will remain available at the site even after rescue operations are halted for the day.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are continuing in the area amid heavy rainfall. Five people are said to be still missing.