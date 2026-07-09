The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Thursday issued a revised rain alert for districts in Kerala, issuing an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Earlier, with heavy rain and adverse weather conditions continuing, district collectors in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad had declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

In Kozhikode, the holiday applied to schools, madrasas, tuition centres, anganwadis and higher educational institutions, including professional colleges. However, university and PSC examinations were conducted as scheduled.

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In Wayanad, all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, special classes and professional colleges, remained closed. The order did not apply to residential schools and colleges.

In Malappuram, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres, remained closed on Thursday. University and PSC examinations were held as scheduled, while institutions were directed to compensate for the lost working day at a later date.

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The IMD also issued heavy rainfall, wind and fishermen's warnings for Kerala on Thursday.

IMD alerts

The weather agency warned that squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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The IMD also issued high wave alerts for the Kannur and Mahe coasts. A high wave alert was issued for the Valapattanam–New Mahe stretch in Kannur. Another alert was issued for the Koloth–Azhikal stretch in Mahe, where waves of 3.2 to 3.6 metres were expected until 5.30 pm on Thursday. The IMD advised caution while undertaking marine operations and nearshore recreational activities.

The weather agency cautioned that persistent rainfall could disrupt normal life in several parts of the state. Waterlogging, reduced visibility and flooding in low-lying areas and along riverbanks were likely.

Strong winds could uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt electricity supply, the IMD warned. Partial damage to houses and huts was also possible, while hilly areas face an increased risk of landslides and landslips. Residents in vulnerable areas were advised to remain vigilant and follow directions issued by local authorities.

The warnings came after heavy rain triggered a landslip at Kalladi in Wayanad on Tuesday, killing seven people at the twin tunnel project site. Nine others were injured.