Key events in Kerala today: Prize distribution, film screening, football photo exhibition on July 9
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On Thursday, July 9, 2026, Kerala will host a variety of cultural and educational events across multiple cities, including dance-dramas, cultural conferences, literary award presentations, and science lab inaugurations.
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Key events include the Victor George commemoration in Kottayam, the inauguration of a Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project in Kochi, and the presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award in Kozhikode.
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The schedule features a diverse range of activities, from spiritual discourses and prayer services to art exhibitions, film screenings, and educational programs, catering to different interests within the community.
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Dance-drama and cultural conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, Victor George commemoration event in Kottayam; inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project at Kuruppampady DIET Lab School in Kochi; presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Sasthamangalam Minorities Commission Headquarters: Minorities Commission Session, 11:00 am
- Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha, M K Velayudhan Nair Auditorium: Sugama Hindi Exam Prize Distribution and Felicitation for Schools, 10:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: Malayalam News Network, 37th Anniversary of 'Kireedam' film, Minister M. Liju (chief guest), 4:00 pm
- Kottakakam Rangavilasam Palace: Dance-drama and Cultural Conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum. Inaugurated by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 5:30 pm
- Jagathy Govt. High School: 'Arivepunyam' (Knowledge is Virtue) Educational Program by Punyam Charitable Society, 9:00 am
- Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library: Sukumar Birth Anniversary Celebration and Award Presentation, 5:30 pm
- Museum Auditorium: 'Perspectives' Photo Exhibition, 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Puthuppally Panchayat Office: ambatt Kadavu Water Lily Fest. Meeting of Ward Members and Local Residents, 2:00 pm
- Kottayam Press Club Hall: Inauguration of Victor George Commemoration Event. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to deliver a commemorative speech on Victor. Former Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, Jose Panachippuram, to release the cover of Victor's souvenir, 11:00 am
- Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple: Shivapurana Navaha Yagna and Ani Utsavam. Kathakali performance: 'Poothanamoksham', 7:00 pm
- Kanjikuzhy Deliverance Church, near Plantation Corporation: Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service, led by Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am
- Chingavanam Cleemis School: 'The Light' - AI Seminar and AI Art Exhibition, 9:30 am
Kochi
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Teslin Augustine's Solo Art Exhibition, 'The After Show', 11:00 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Documentary Film Screening, 6:30 pm
- Mookkannoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkannoor Vijnanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' Weekly Debate, inaugurated by K.J. Sebastian, 6:00 pm
- Kuruppampady DIET Lab School: Inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project, 10:00 am
- Thrippunithura Kochi Kanayannur NSS Taluk Mannam Smrithi Mandapam: Narayaneeya Aksharashloka Competition, 9:30 am
Kozhikode
- Beypore Govt. HSS: Yoga Training, organised by Malabar Yoga Research Centre, 6:30 am
- Pallippatt Ayyappa Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yagna at 7:00 am, Mega Thiruvathira at 5:00 pm
- Regional Science Centre: 'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, organised by the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Dileep Keezhoor's Soccer Photo Exhibition, 11:00 am
- Islamic Youth Centre: Protest Meeting regarding Tagore Hall Reconstruction, organised by People's Action Group. Inaugurated by MLA Faizal Babu, 4:00 pm
- Vedi Auditorium: M N Kurup Commemoration Event, organised by PUKASA District Committee, 4:30 pm
- Alakapuri: Presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award, instituted by S.K. Pottekkatt Award Committee. Inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 5:00 pm
- Meenchanda Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: 'Vachanamritham' (Nectar of Words) spiritual discourse, organised by Swadhyaya Satsangam, 5:00 pm
- Muthalakkulam Vicinity: Anti-Drug Pledge, organised by United Merchants Chamber in support of 'Operation Toofan', 5:00 pm