Dance-drama and cultural conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, Victor George commemoration event in Kottayam; inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project at Kuruppampady DIET Lab School in Kochi; presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Sasthamangalam Minorities Commission Headquarters: Minorities Commission Session, 11:00 am

Minorities Commission Session, 11:00 am Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha, M K Velayudhan Nair Auditorium : Sugama Hindi Exam Prize Distribution and Felicitation for Schools, 10:00 am

: Sugama Hindi Exam Prize Distribution and Felicitation for Schools, 10:00 am Press Club PCS Hall : Malayalam News Network, 37th Anniversary of 'Kireedam' film, Minister M. Liju (chief guest), 4:00 pm

: Malayalam News Network, 37th Anniversary of 'Kireedam' film, Minister M. Liju (chief guest), 4:00 pm Kottakakam Rangavilasam Palace: Dance-drama and Cultural Conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum. Inaugurated by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 5:30 pm

Dance-drama and Cultural Conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum. Inaugurated by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 5:30 pm Jagathy Govt. High School: 'Arivepunyam' (Knowledge is Virtue) Educational Program by Punyam Charitable Society, 9:00 am

'Arivepunyam' (Knowledge is Virtue) Educational Program by Punyam Charitable Society, 9:00 am Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library: Sukumar Birth Anniversary Celebration and Award Presentation, 5:30 pm

Sukumar Birth Anniversary Celebration and Award Presentation, 5:30 pm Museum Auditorium: 'Perspectives' Photo Exhibition, 10:00 am

Kottayam

Puthuppally Panchayat Office: ambatt Kadavu Water Lily Fest. Meeting of Ward Members and Local Residents, 2:00 pm

ambatt Kadavu Water Lily Fest. Meeting of Ward Members and Local Residents, 2:00 pm Kottayam Press Club Hall : Inauguration of Victor George Commemoration Event. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to deliver a commemorative speech on Victor. Former Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, Jose Panachippuram, to release the cover of Victor's souvenir, 11:00 am

: Inauguration of Victor George Commemoration Event. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to deliver a commemorative speech on Victor. Former Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, Jose Panachippuram, to release the cover of Victor's souvenir, 11:00 am Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple: Shivapurana Navaha Yagna and Ani Utsavam. Kathakali performance: 'Poothanamoksham', 7:00 pm

Shivapurana Navaha Yagna and Ani Utsavam. Kathakali performance: 'Poothanamoksham', 7:00 pm Kanjikuzhy Deliverance Church, near Plantation Corporation : Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service, led by Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am

: Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service, led by Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am Chingavanam Cleemis School: 'The Light' - AI Seminar and AI Art Exhibition, 9:30 am

Kochi

Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Teslin Augustine's Solo Art Exhibition, 'The After Show', 11:00 am

Teslin Augustine's Solo Art Exhibition, 'The After Show', 11:00 am Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Documentary Film Screening, 6:30 pm

Documentary Film Screening, 6:30 pm Mookkannoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkannoor Vijnanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' Weekly Debate, inaugurated by K.J. Sebastian, 6:00 pm

Mookkannoor Vijnanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' Weekly Debate, inaugurated by K.J. Sebastian, 6:00 pm Kuruppampady DIET Lab School: Inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project, 10:00 am

Inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project, 10:00 am Thrippunithura Kochi Kanayannur NSS Taluk Mannam Smrithi Mandapam: Narayaneeya Aksharashloka Competition, 9:30 am

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Kozhikode