Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Dance-drama and cultural conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, Victor George commemoration event in Kottayam; inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project at Kuruppampady DIET Lab School in Kochi; presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Sasthamangalam Minorities Commission Headquarters: Minorities Commission Session, 11:00 am
  • Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha, M K Velayudhan Nair Auditorium: Sugama Hindi Exam Prize Distribution and Felicitation for Schools, 10:00 am
  • Press Club PCS Hall: Malayalam News Network, 37th Anniversary of 'Kireedam' film, Minister M. Liju (chief guest), 4:00 pm
  • Kottakakam Rangavilasam Palace: Dance-drama and Cultural Conference, organised by Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural Forum. Inaugurated by Minister K. Muraleedharan, 5:30 pm
  • Jagathy Govt. High School: 'Arivepunyam' (Knowledge is Virtue) Educational Program by Punyam Charitable Society, 9:00 am
  • Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library: Sukumar Birth Anniversary Celebration and Award Presentation, 5:30 pm
  • Museum Auditorium: 'Perspectives' Photo Exhibition, 10:00 am

Kottayam

  • Puthuppally Panchayat Office: ambatt Kadavu Water Lily Fest. Meeting of Ward Members and Local Residents, 2:00 pm
  • Kottayam Press Club Hall: Inauguration of Victor George Commemoration Event. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to deliver a commemorative speech on Victor. Former Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, Jose Panachippuram, to release the cover of Victor's souvenir, 11:00 am
  • Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple: Shivapurana Navaha Yagna and Ani Utsavam. Kathakali performance: 'Poothanamoksham', 7:00 pm
  • Kanjikuzhy Deliverance Church, near Plantation Corporation: Fasting Prayer and Deliverance Service, led by Pastor Shajan George, 10:00 am
  • Chingavanam Cleemis School: 'The Light' - AI Seminar and AI Art Exhibition, 9:30 am

Kochi

  • Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Teslin Augustine's Solo Art Exhibition, 'The After Show', 11:00 am
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Documentary Film Screening, 6:30 pm
  • Mookkannoor Merchants Association Hall: Mookkannoor Vijnanamithra Cultural Forum's 'Vellivelicham' Weekly Debate, inaugurated by K.J. Sebastian, 6:00 pm
  • Kuruppampady DIET Lab School: Inauguration of Science Lab and 'Varnakoodaram' Project, 10:00 am
  • Thrippunithura Kochi Kanayannur NSS Taluk Mannam Smrithi Mandapam: Narayaneeya Aksharashloka Competition, 9:30 am
ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode

  • Beypore Govt. HSS: Yoga Training, organised by Malabar Yoga Research Centre, 6:30 am
  • Pallippatt Ayyappa Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yagna at 7:00 am, Mega Thiruvathira at 5:00 pm
  • Regional Science Centre: 'Goal: The Science and Culture of Football' Exhibition, organised by the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, 10:00 am
  • Academy Art Gallery: Dileep Keezhoor's Soccer Photo Exhibition, 11:00 am
  • Islamic Youth Centre: Protest Meeting regarding Tagore Hall Reconstruction, organised by People's Action Group. Inaugurated by MLA Faizal Babu, 4:00 pm
  • Vedi Auditorium: M N Kurup Commemoration Event, organised by PUKASA District Committee, 4:30 pm
  • Alakapuri: Presentation of the ACK Pottekkatt Literary Award, instituted by S.K. Pottekkatt Award Committee. Inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 5:00 pm
  • Meenchanda Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: 'Vachanamritham' (Nectar of Words) spiritual discourse, organised by Swadhyaya Satsangam, 5:00 pm
  • Muthalakkulam Vicinity: Anti-Drug Pledge, organised by United Merchants Chamber in support of 'Operation Toofan', 5:00 pm

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.