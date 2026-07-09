As part of efforts to strengthen non-fare revenue streams and offset the revenue impact of the newly launched Priyadarshini free travel scheme, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to print advertisements on the reverse side of passenger tickets across all services. The corporation has also invited e-tenders to award advertising rights.

The state government estimates that the implementation of the Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free bus travel to women and transgender persons regardless of age or nativity, will cost KSRTC around ₹59-60 crore every month, resulting in an annual revenue loss of ₹710-720 crore. To partly bridge this gap, the government has directed the corporation to explore additional revenue sources, including advertising.

The Priyadarshini scheme, one of the flagship initiatives of the UDF government's Indira Guarantee programme, came into effect on June 15. Although eligible passengers travel free of charge, they must still obtain a zero-value 'Priyadarshini ticket' from the conductor. Besides enabling accurate tracking of ridership and the scheme's financial impact, the mandatory ticketing system has also created an opportunity for advertisement-based revenue.

According to KSRTC, the corporation operates 5,733 buses through 93 depots across Kerala and neighbouring states. The fleet comprises 3,410 ordinary buses, 1,226 fast passenger buses, 622 super-class buses and 475 premium services. Together, they carry around 21 lakh passengers daily and cover nearly 16 lakh kilometres every day.

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With the introduction of the Priyadarshini scheme, KSRTC expects the number of women passengers to increase by 30-50 per cent, leading to a significant rise in overall ridership. At present, conductors issue around 18-19 lakh tickets daily through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), a figure expected to grow further under wider acceptability of the scheme.

Citing the expanded reach of its services and the sharp rise in ticket volumes, KSRTC has decided to monetise the reverse side of ETM (Electronic Ticketing Machines) tickets. Under the tender, the successful bidder will be granted exclusive rights for two years to procure advertisements, design advertising material and supply content for printing on the back of ETM tickets. The licence fee will increase by 10 per cent after the first year on a compounding basis.

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Only bidders who submit e-tenders will be eligible to participate in the e-auction. While the selected agency will provide the advertisement content, the actual printing will be carried out by KSRTC's authorised ETM thermal roll supplier. Each ETM thermal roll prints an average of 230 tickets, and KSRTC consumes around 27.6 lakh thermal rolls annually, providing advertisers with a massive statewide outreach.