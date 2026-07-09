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Sajit Paul Koottappillil, a native of Muvattupuzha, passed away on July 6 in Naperville, Illinois. The son of the late K K Paul and Mary Paul, Sajit was 51.

The wake service was held at the Syro-Malabar Cathedral on July 8. The funeral mass was held on Thursday at 10.30 am at the cathedral, followed by burial at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; daughter, Helen Paul; brothers Renjit Paul, Senior General Manager (Technical), Manorama Online, Kerala; and Thomas Paul, an IT analyst based in the US.

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