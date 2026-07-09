Sajit Paul Koottappillil passes away in the US
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Sajit Paul Koottappillil, a 51-year-old native of Kerala, India, passed away on July 6 in Naperville, Illinois.
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His wake service was held on July 8, with the funeral Mass and burial occurring on July 9 at the Syro-Malabar Cathedral and Queen of Heaven Cemetery respectively.
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He leaves behind his wife Maria Elena, daughter Helen Paul, and two brothers, Renjit Paul and Thomas Paul.
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Sajit Paul Koottappillil, a native of Muvattupuzha, passed away on July 6 in Naperville, Illinois. The son of the late K K Paul and Mary Paul, Sajit was 51.
The wake service was held at the Syro-Malabar Cathedral on July 8. The funeral mass was held on Thursday at 10.30 am at the cathedral, followed by burial at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena; daughter, Helen Paul; brothers Renjit Paul, Senior General Manager (Technical), Manorama Online, Kerala; and Thomas Paul, an IT analyst based in the US.