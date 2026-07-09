Kochi: The Perumbavoor police on Thursday evening arrested six people in connection with the vigilante attack in which three youths were allegedly assaulted, stripped and publicly tonsured after being falsely accused of selling ganja in Bhai Colony at Kandanthara.

The arrested have been identified as Sajeed ES (34), Mahin Kutty KP (42), Shameer PV (46), Sherif KA (54), Rafeeque (57) and Anwar KA (50). They will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I, Perumbavoor.

The police said the arrests were made after a detailed investigation, including an examination of CCTV footage collected from the area. Further investigation is underway to identify if any others were involved in the attack.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Alvin Shaji (20), Muhammed Alfas (21) and Gokul Deepak (18), who are residents of Perumbavoor, were intercepted by a mob outside a soda factory at Kandanthara. The group accused the three of supplying ganja to a school boy.

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According to the complaint, Alvin and Alfas were dragged into a changing room inside the factory, where they were allegedly stripped and beaten with wooden planks.

According to the FIR, the victims, including Gokul, were allegedly forced to kneel on a public road. The accused then used an electric trimmer to tonsure their heads in an attempt to publicly humiliate them before being allowed to leave.

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Based on the victims’ statements, Perumbavoor police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges relating to wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, assault with intent to dishonour a person, unlawful assembly, rioting and the use of obscene and abusive language.