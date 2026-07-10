Thrikkarippur: A familiar landmark where generations of children learnt their first lessons and recited the Quran is slowly disappearing from Thankayam's landscape. Works are under way to demolish the 70-year-old tiled-roof madrasa of the Thankayam Izzathul Islam Jamaath Committee and make way for a larger, modern facility.

Inaugurated in 1957, the year after Kerala was formed, the madrasa has been a cornerstone of the community's educational and spiritual life for decades. Generations of children learnt their first lessons and recited the Quran within its walls under the guidance of renowned ustads (religious scholars). Today, many of its former students are scattered across the world, carrying with them fond memories of the institution and its teachers.

Beyond its role as a centre of learning, the tiled-roof structure stood out for its traditional architecture.A new madrasa with improved facilities will come up on the site once the demolition is completed.



