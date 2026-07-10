Cherthala: A love story that began thousands of miles away in the United Kingdom came full circle on Thursday when Nidhin Jith of Chellanam and Leanne Maria from the UK tied the knot in a traditional Kerala wedding at the Kalavamkodam Saktheeswaram Temple.

Nidhin Jith, who hails from a fishing family in Chellanam, had moved to a college in South Shields, UK, for higher studies, where he first met Leanne Maria. Even after he joined the Merchant Navy and travelled extensively across the world as part of his profession, the two stayed in touch. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, and after four years together, they decided to marry.

The couple had visited Kerala together last year and resolved to return for their wedding. Leanne Maria arrived in Chellanam on May 30, while Nidhin came home on June 6 to complete the wedding preparations.

Determined to celebrate their wedding in keeping with Kerala's traditions, the couple chose the Kalavamkodam Saktheeswaram Temple for the ceremony. Nidhin Jith tied the nuptial knot around Leanne Maria's neck on Thursday at the temple, renowned for its unique Kannadi Prathishta (mirror consecration) by Sree Narayana Guru. The ceremony marked the culmination of the couple's four-year love story.