Poyya: Conceived as a tourist attraction to showcase Poyya's rich fisheries heritage, the Rs. 30-lakh Aqua Museum has instead become a monument to administrative failure. More than a decade after its construction, the building stands abandoned, ravaged by saline water and structural decay without ever opening its doors to visitors.

The Aqua Museum was proposed as part of a beautification initiative at the sprawling 100-acre ADAK Fish Farm during the 2014-15 financial year. It was envisioned as an educational and tourism facility that would showcase the rich heritage of the village in fisheries through exhibits on traditional fish farming practices, indigenous agricultural implements and rare aquatic biodiversity of the region.

A private contractor completed the 2,500-sq.-ft. building in 2015. However, cracks and other structural defects began surfacing soon afterwards. The ingress of saline water accelerated the deterioration, eventually rendering the building unfit for use.

Locals allege that the project was executed without adequate technical studies or proper planning. They attribute the rapid deterioration to the failure to elevate the structure above the water level on reinforced concrete pillars, leaving it vulnerable to constant waterlogging. The walls have since weakened further, raising concerns about the building's structural stability.

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About eight years ago, the government accorded administrative sanction for an additional Rs.19 lakh to establish the museum. However, the proposal never materialised as the building had already fallen into disrepair. Although the contractor reportedly undertook repair works on a few occasions, the efforts too failed to restore the structure.

Today, the abandoned buildings have deteriorated to such an extent that they cannot be repurposed for any other public use.

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Residents say the project can still be revived through a scientific assessment and proper planning. They believe an Aqua Museum could emerge as a major tourism attraction for Poyya. At the same time, there are growing calls to hold those responsible for squandering public funds accountable.