Idukki: The watchman and cook of the Dendukombu Pre-Matric (Boys) Hostel in Kanthalloor panchayat have been suspended pending inquiry over allegations of consuming alcohol on the premises and disrupting hostel activities.

The suspended employees are watchman P S Dileep and cook K M Ravindran. The action was taken by the Director of the Scheduled Tribe Development Department (STDD) based on a report submitted by the Adimali Tribal Development Officer.

The hostel, functioning under the Adimali Tribal Development Department, provides accommodation for tribal students from remote areas of Devikulam taluk.

Students had earlier raised complaints about the issues and later informed their teachers, local representatives and the newly appointed Tribal Development Officer. Kanthalloor panchayat president S Sivanraj and ward members visited the hostel and interacted with the students, who complained about delays in serving food and the poor quality of meals.

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Following the complaints, the Marayoor and Adimali Tribal Development Officers conducted inquiries. The findings pointed to serious lapses in the employees' duties, including safeguarding children's safety and welfare, following which the department initiated suspension proceedings.

Meanwhile, an advisory committee meeting to discuss measures for the smooth functioning of the hostel has been scheduled for July 14 at 3 pm under the chairmanship of F Raja MLA.