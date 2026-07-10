With monsoon showers continuing across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds in parts of the state on Friday.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, forecasting heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours at one or two places in these districts.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is expected on Friday. For fishermen, the IMD has issued a wind warning for the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep area. Strong surface winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The weather agency has warned that intense rainfall could lead to poor visibility, traffic congestion, waterlogging, flooding in low-lying areas, uprooting of trees, damage to power infrastructure and vulnerable structures, and longer travel times. There is also a possibility of flash floods, landslides and mudslides in susceptible areas.

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Heavy rain may damage standing crops and vegetables nearing harvest. Lightning during thunderstorms could pose a risk to people and livestock in open areas. Soil erosion and seed displacement are also likely in agricultural fields.

The IMD has advised the public to follow traffic advisories, avoid waterlogged areas, riverbanks and other vulnerable locations, and move to safer places if necessary. People are also advised not to stay in weak structures and to take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning. Farmers have been advised to support vegetable pandals and apply mulch around crops to reduce soil and root damage.