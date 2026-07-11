While standard car modifications are designed to make an average vehicle stand out, custom builds completely redefine what a vehicle can be. Proving this point spectacularly is Rakesh Babu, a creative mechanic from Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district, who has turned heads with his latest project: a completely handmade, fire-spitting rat rod designed at his customisation workshop, Sudud Customs.

At first glance, the vehicle resembles a classic American hot rod from a post-apocalyptic cinematic universe. However, a closer inspection reveals a fascinating collage of purely Indian automotive history, cleverly salvaged and reconstructed from scrap vehicles. Components from an Ambassador, a Lambretta scooter, and popular vintage motorcycles have all been seamlessly integrated into this unique build.

Custom car creator Rakesh Babu.

An Ambassador engine at its heart

Providing the muscle for this rat rod is a salvaged BMC Ambassador engine. Eschewing the conventional approach of hiding the powerplant under a bonnet, Rakesh chose an open-engine design that leaves the mechanical inner workings fully visible, allowing onlookers to appreciate its raw, industrial beauty. The entire chassis was fabricated using robust GI square pipes, while the exterior panels were hand-beaten from GI metal sheets at the Sudud Customs garage.

Wild design details and flame-throwing exhausts

The vehicle is packed with ingenious design features that lean heavily into raw, mechanical aestheticism. The air intake is shaped like a striking snake, while the steering wheel is constructed from heavy-duty steel chains welded together. To add to the intimidating look, the gear lever is capped with a grenade replica. For lighting, Rakesh modified vintage Yamaha RX 100 headlamps to fit the front profile. Perhaps the most show-stopping feature is the twin exhaust system pointing skyward, rigged with an LPG connection that allows the vehicle to literally spit flames on command. The front suspension is also highly unconventional, utilising modified shock absorbers salvaged from a Lambretta three-wheeler.

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Crafted for show, not the streets

Unsurprisingly, this mechanical masterpiece is not road-legal. Because it cannot be registered for public roads, Rakesh designed this rat rod specifically for automotive exhibitions, college festivals, and private car shows. He claims that this is India's very first entirely handmade rat rod, representing hundreds of hours of intense physical labour, trial, and error.

Bringing global custom car culture to Kerala

While the rugged, unpolished "rat rod" aesthetic has a massive global following, it remains an exceedingly rare sight in India. Unlike mainstream car tuning, which prioritises pristine finishes and glossy paint, the rat rod culture celebrates a gritty, weathered look that highlights raw engineering talent and creative resourcefulness. Through this project, Rakesh Babu has successfully introduced this fascinating global subculture to Kerala's automotive scene, capturing the imagination of motoring enthusiasts across the country.