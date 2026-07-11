Spotting a bright yellow Lamborghini Aventador screaming down the road is guaranteed to turn heads. While this Italian masterpiece commands a price tag of over ₹5 crore, Sarin, a 27-year-old creative from Kannur, Kerala, decided to skip the showroom and build his very own dream machine right in his yard. Fuelled by a childhood obsession with scale miniatures, he spent a year of intensive manual labour to transform a humble Tata Nano into a jaw-dropping supercar replica.

Sarin alongside his self-built Lamborghini Aventador replica. Photo: Special Arrangement

A year of relentless night shifts

By day, Sarin runs a bustling tattoo studio. By night, his backyard transformed into a custom car fabrication workshop. Starting in January 2025, he dedicated countless sleepless nights to the project, finally putting the finishing touches to his creation in January 2026. The official unveiling took place on 1 February 2026 at the scenic Muzhappilangad Beach. When videos of the striking yellow replica hit social media, they instantly went viral, taking both the local community and automobile enthusiasts across India by storm.

The DNA of a Tata Nano

Underneath the aggressive Italian styling beats the heart of a budget Indian classic. Sarin purchased a second-hand Tata Nano, retaining its iconic rear-engine layout and half of its chassis. Expanding the narrow footprint of the Nano to match the wide, low-slung stance of an Aventador was his greatest engineering hurdle. Through persistent trial and error, he successfully widened and lengthened the frame. To complete the build, he cleverly integrated parts from various Indian cars: the wheels are sourced from a Maruti Suzuki Swift and Baleno, steering components from an Alto, and the entire dashboard was salvaged from a Honda City.

Self-taught fabrication and triumph over failure

What makes this feat truly astonishing is that Sarin has absolutely no formal background in automotive engineering or design. His journey began with tiny miniature models before he boldly transitioned to a full-scale vehicle. He fabricated the front skeleton using metal rods, layered with foam sheets and glass fibre, while using acrylic sheets for the windows and metal sheets for the body panels. The learning curve was steep. During his initial attempts at working with fibre, he wasted expensive materials. However, refusing to back down, he learned from his mistakes and mastered the process.

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A true labour of love

The custom project also turned into an intensive crash course in trade skills. Sarin taught himself gas welding and professional compressor spray painting from scratch. Adding customised touches like Baleno projector headlamps, 3D-printed side mirrors, authentic scissor-style butterfly doors, and a massive rear spoiler, he gave the car a remarkably authentic Aventador profile.

Lamborghini looks, Nano performance

While it turns heads like a multi-crore supercar, its performance remains purely Tata Nano. Having assembled every single nut and bolt himself, Sarin knows the vehicle inside out and can instantly diagnose any mechanical issue just by listening to the engine. However, do not expect to see this custom marvel racing down Kerala's highways. Due to extensive structural and aesthetic modifications, the vehicle cannot be legally registered for public road use. Consequently, Sarin transports his prized creation to exhibitions and public reveals strictly on a flatbed truck.