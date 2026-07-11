Several events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, featuring inaugurations by various ministers and dignitaries, including Suresh Gopi, K. Muraleedharan, and Ramesh Chennithala.

A diverse range of programs are planned, encompassing health conventions, academic felicitation ceremonies for students, book launches and discussions, cultural events like music and art exhibitions, and religious observances.