Kozhikode: The Railways has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse of the 138-year-old heritage tower at Kozhikode railway station. The committee, led by Senior Divisional Safety Officer Benny Varghese, arrived in Kozhikode and began its investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have intensified efforts to dismantle the remaining portion of the damaged tower. According to senior officials, the demolition is expected to be completed within the next two days.

Platforms 2 and 3 remain closed while the work is underway. By Friday evening, nearly half of the remaining structure had been brought down. Railway personnel are also clearing debris from the platforms using a utility machine, with the rubble being transported away in trucks.

The demolition work is being carried out in phases whenever train movements on Platform 1 permit. Officials said the process has been particularly challenging because the structure, built during the British colonial era, is made of old masonry.

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Railway officials also said demolition of the old buildings on Platform 3, as part of the station redevelopment project, is expected to begin only after about two months. The delay is to facilitate the relocation of offices, including those of the Station Superintendent, Station Manager, Railway Protection Force and Commercial Department, to Platform 4. Signalling equipment serving the station will also be shifted before demolition begins.

The Station officials informed that the Kozhikode–Kannur Passenger train will resume originating from Kozhikode from Saturday.

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The 138-year-old heritage tower partially collapsed on Thursday morning during heavy rain. The structure, located between Platforms 2 and 3, had already been earmarked for demolition after cracks developed during piling work for the station redevelopment project. Although a portion of the collapsed structure fell onto a stationary Kozhikode–Kannur passenger train, no casualties were reported.