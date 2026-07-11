Nestled in the serene locale of Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, this stunning residence owned by Jerry and his family stands as a prime example of sustainable and modern tropical architecture. Spread across a 15-cent plot, the 2400 sq ft single-storey house was completed for approximately ₹65 lakh, inclusive of structure and furnishing. Designed by Studio Architecton, the home is fittingly dubbed a 'breathing home' due to its clever emphasis on natural ventilation and abundant daylighting.

An imposing exterior with a smart elevation

At first glance, the house presents the illusion of a double-storey building, thanks to its contemporary flat-box style elevation. The exterior features a clean white colour palette, beautifully contrasted by a central brick cladding wall and a jaali wall above it. This design element is not just aesthetic; it plays a critical role in regulating air circulation and tempering the natural light flowing into the interiors. The front yard has been kept largely natural, retaining its original charm, while a long sit-out is adorned with parallel, full-length windows and 4x2 grey-finished tiles.

Spacious, partition-free interiors

Step inside, and you are welcomed by a magnificent double-height living room adorned with customised furniture. The design embraces an open-plan concept, doing away with unnecessary partition walls to maintain visual continuity and roominess. The home comfortably accommodates a sit-out, living and dining areas, a kitchen, a work area, two indoor courtyards, three bedrooms with two attached bathrooms, one common bathroom, a landing space, and an open terrace.

Courtyards and details that bring nature inside

A seamless transition from the living area to the core of the house is highlighted by elegant Moroccan-patterned tiles on the floor. Right at the centre lies a lush green courtyard, which acts as the visual focal point of the home. A second courtyard sits adjacent to the dining area, accessible via expansive full-length sliding folding doors that blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors.

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Practical and minimalist design choices

The kitchen is designed in an island layout, prioritising easy maintenance and workflow. It features a sleek nano white countertop paired with durable WPC cabinets. The bedrooms are kept simple and highly functional, with the master bedroom benefiting from a cosy bay window that offers a quiet spot for relaxation. To ensure low maintenance, the upper level has been kept strictly as an open terrace, avoiding any unnecessary built-up area.

Project facts

Location: Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam

Area: 2400 sq ft

Owner: Jerry

Design: Studio Architecton

Contact: 8921590310